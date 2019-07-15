× Two men injured after shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two men were injured after a shooting in Harrisburg.

On July 14 at 11:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of North 18th and Market Streets for a report of two men being shot.

Upon arrival, police located two men with gunshot wounds, and they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking that if you have any information relevant to the incident to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.