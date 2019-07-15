Velofix has the mobile shop to fix your bike without you leaving home

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Need your bike fixed, but you don’t want to leave your home?

Velofix may be of interest to you.

A full service mobile bike shop, Velofix features the largest fleet of these mobile shops in North America.

They are able to do tune ups and repairs, but they also sell anything from road bikes to BMX and mountain bikes.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, franchise partners Dave Thompson and Suzanne Daily-Thompson and lead mechanic John Scott stopped by the FOX43 Studios to show off one of their mobile shops.

For more information, you can check out Velofix’s website here or call the local number at 717-669-4419.