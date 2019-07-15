× Woman wanted after stealing victim’s debit card, checks to make fraudulent purchases, withdrawals

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is wanted after stealing a victim’s debit card and checks to commit fraudulent purchases and withdrawals.

Sara Miller, 20, is facing forgery, access device fraud, and theft by unlawful taking charges.

On December 2, 2018, police received a fraud report.

The victim told police that when she checked her M&T Bank statement history, she noticed that an unknown actor(s) had made several fraudulent purchases on her debit/credit card at the Shrewsbury Walmart and Rutter’s Farm Store in Red Lion.

Police found that the actor made various charges ranging in amounts from $9.82 to $158.98.

The victim said that she received a telephone call from police that advised her that Miller, who was in their custody on non-related charges, was found to be in possession of the victim’s bank card.

In an interview with police, Miller said she took the victim’s bank card when it was laying on a table in their kitchen, and admitted to using it for various purchases at different stores.

Initially, the victim declined to charge Miller for the purchases.

However, on April 15, the victim contacted police and said that Miller had stolen several of the victim’s personal checks and made them out in various amounts to herself.

The victim told police that Miller has an extensive drug history and abuses illicit drugs.

She also said that Miller had walked out of her rehab facility, and is at an unknown location at this time.

Police have issued a warrant for her arrest.