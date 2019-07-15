× York man accused of raping child in Chambersburg six years ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A York man is accused of raping a child in Chambersburg six years ago.

John Bright, 54, has been charged with rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, court documents show.

In April, Chambersburg Police received a report from Franklin County Children and Youth Services regarding a reported sexual assault that occurred in 2011 or 2012, according to charging documents.

Bright is accused of raping the victim, now 12 years old, in Chambersburg. The victim advised that it happened in the bathroom.

Bright denied having inappropriate contact with the victim.

He now faces charges.