3 Maryland men charged after alleged attempt to cash fake check at York-area bank

YORK — Three Maryland men have been charged with forgery, theft, and receiving stolen property after police say they attempted to cash fraudulent checks at a York-area bank Monday, according to York Area Regional Police.

David Todd Ayers, 41, of Curtis Bay, and Jamaal Danard Hall, 36, and Jamal Marcus Seibels, 28, both of Baltimore, were taken into custody by police at about 4:50 p.m. after a bank in York Township called 911 to report their alleged attempt to cash a fraudulent check.

The bank employee directed police to the bank and pointed out a van that the suspects were using, police say. The van was attempting to leave when officers arrived.

Police performed a traffic stop on the van and took two suspects into custody. The third suspect was still inside the bank when police arrived, and was taken into custody there, police say.

The third suspect identified the other two suspects as participants in the attempted scam, police say.

Hall faces an additional charge of possession of marijuana, according to police, while Seibels was also charged with driving without a license.