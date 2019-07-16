A few storms this week, dangerous heat looms heading into the weekend

Posted 12:11 PM, July 16, 2019, by

Our humidity continues to climb overnight and stays high all week long.

A COUPLE PM STORMS: Our humid air persists this afternoon into the evening time frame. We try to dodge a couple strong thunderstorms in our area, but a few will make it through., especially north of the turnpike. They could be strong with localized heavy rainfall. Keep the FOX43 Weather App handy for updates to your location. Overnight, we stay humid with temperatures dropping into the 70s.

A few storms make it through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Heat index values well over 100-degrees dominate the weekend.

HEATING UP: Isolated thunderstorms become a likely had both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Partly mostly sunny skies will dominate otherwise. Highs Wednesday afternoon I’ll be in the mid-90s with heat index values near 100°. Thursday will be a slight bit cooler with a little more cloud cover and perhaps an extra storm or two. Highs near 90-degrees will be the norm before we get into searing heat into the weekend.

Our last 100-degree day was seven years ago! We could get back to it on Saturday.

Actual temperatures near 100-degrees, feels-like 105-110 this weekend.

DANGEROUS HEAT: The hottest and most humid air of the year moves in Friday to Saturday. After a muggy morning start in the mid-70s Friday, partly-to-mostly sunny skies will dominate with highs in the upper-90s. A few places may hit 100-degrees. Most places will hit 100 for Saturday. He didn’t ask values between 105-110 degrees will be the norm. This is dangerous, life-threatening heat. Limit time outdoors if possible. Stay hydrated if you must go outside. UV indices will be very high as well. The mid-to-upper 90s persist Sunday into Monday with a couple thunderstorms possible.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.