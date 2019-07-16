A few storms this week, dangerous heat looms heading into the weekend

A COUPLE PM STORMS: Our humid air persists this afternoon into the evening time frame. We try to dodge a couple strong thunderstorms in our area, but a few will make it through., especially north of the turnpike. They could be strong with localized heavy rainfall. Keep the FOX43 Weather App handy for updates to your location. Overnight, we stay humid with temperatures dropping into the 70s.

HEATING UP: Isolated thunderstorms become a likely had both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Partly mostly sunny skies will dominate otherwise. Highs Wednesday afternoon I’ll be in the mid-90s with heat index values near 100°. Thursday will be a slight bit cooler with a little more cloud cover and perhaps an extra storm or two. Highs near 90-degrees will be the norm before we get into searing heat into the weekend.

DANGEROUS HEAT: The hottest and most humid air of the year moves in Friday to Saturday. After a muggy morning start in the mid-70s Friday, partly-to-mostly sunny skies will dominate with highs in the upper-90s. A few places may hit 100-degrees. Most places will hit 100 for Saturday. He didn’t ask values between 105-110 degrees will be the norm. This is dangerous, life-threatening heat. Limit time outdoors if possible. Stay hydrated if you must go outside. UV indices will be very high as well. The mid-to-upper 90s persist Sunday into Monday with a couple thunderstorms possible.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann