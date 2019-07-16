‘Ask Evan’: “What’s exactly does a flash flood watch really mean?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from Donna J. She asks, "Whenever it rains very hard I always seem to get warnings on television or on my radio about flash flooding. What exactly constitutes a flash flood?"

According to Meteorologist Maryellen Pann, flash floods are distinguished from regular floods-- because it is often sudden or expected within six hours. Flash floods are caused by heavy rain typically from thunderstorms. Flash floods generally effect poor drainage areas, low-lying areas and small creeks and streams, of which our area has plenty. Anything that can cause water levels to rise quickly will cause flash flooding. That includes heavy rain showers, thunderstorms and even melting water from ice and snow.

Keep in mind there are both flash flood watches and flash flood warnings. A flash flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding. A flash flood warning means flooding is imminent or happening right now and you need to head to higher ground.

