Canned Products now at SpringGate

Bubbly Mello Wines - Sweet bubbly wine with natural fruit flavors, 7% ABV, each can is two glasses of wine. Available flavors are Blueberry, Cherry, Lemon-Lime, Peach, and Strawberry.

Bubbly Sangrias - Sweet bubbly sangrias available in a can along with our bottles and pouches. It has 13% ABV, each can is two glasses of wine. Available flavors are: Red Berry which is a blend of grape, blackberry, cranberry, and apple brandy; and Ginger Peach which is white wine, blended with ginger beer and peaches.

Cider - We have a new cider called Special Blend 18. It’s a classic blend of York, Winesap, and Granny Smith apples; it is lightly sweet with 7% ABV.

Hard Iced Tea - This brand new, just released last week! It is a PA Preferred brewed product with all natural ingredients, 5% ABV. This familiar flavor will be your go-to summer drink.

Wine Slushy in a Can - Make our wine slushies at home with the Wine Slushy in a Can! Just mix a chilled can with four cups of ice in a blender and you have cool tasty treat.

Mix & Match Promotion - We’re offering a Mix & Match promotion for our canned Bubbly Mello wines. If you buy a case, which is 24 cans, you will receive a 20% discount. You can mix and match any of the 4-packs for the case.