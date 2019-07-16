Canned Products now at SpringGate

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Rebecca Kline VP and COO from SpringGate about some of the canned products you can take home when you stop by.
Taking your favorite drink in a can is convenient and eco friendly now! We currently have over 10 different SpringGate products in can that’s ready to go to your next backyard party or beach trip!
Spiked SpringWater - Sparkling brewed product, that is low in calories of about 4.9% ABV. It’s light and very refreshing, perfect for those hot summer days. Available flavors are Blueberry, Peach, and Lemon-Lime.
Bubbly Mello Wines - Sweet bubbly wine with natural fruit flavors, 7% ABV, each can is two glasses of wine. Available flavors are Blueberry, Cherry, Lemon-Lime, Peach, and Strawberry.
Bubbly Sangrias - Sweet bubbly sangrias available in a can along with our bottles and pouches. It has 13% ABV, each can is two glasses of wine. Available flavors are: Red Berry which is a blend of grape, blackberry, cranberry, and apple brandy; and Ginger Peach which is white wine, blended with ginger beer and peaches.
Cider - We have a new cider called Special Blend 18. It’s a classic blend of York, Winesap, and Granny Smith apples; it is lightly sweet with 7% ABV.
Hard Iced Tea - This brand new, just released last week! It is a PA Preferred brewed product with all natural ingredients, 5% ABV. This familiar flavor will be your go-to summer drink.
Wine Slushy in a Can - Make our wine slushies at home with the Wine Slushy in a Can! Just mix a chilled can with four cups of ice in a blender and you have cool tasty treat.
Mix & Match Promotion - We’re offering a Mix & Match promotion for our canned Bubbly Mello wines. If you buy a case, which is 24 cans, you will receive a 20% discount. You can mix and match any of the 4-packs for the case.