Chester County woman charged after she allegedly failed to relinquish custody of her child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Chester County woman faces charges after State Police say she failed to relinquish custody of her child.

State Police began an investigation Monday after Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency reported the above. The child was also reported as being in imminent danger due to drug activity and unsafe living conditions, according to State Police.

A warrant was obtained for the mother, 32-year-old Lauren Seager, that same day. She was located in Parkesburg, Chester County Tuesday and arrested without incident. The child was found a short time later unharmed, State Police say.

Seager has been charged with concealing the whereabouts of a child and interference with the custody of a committed person, court documents show.