Dauphin County Commissioners, Area Agency on Aging warning people about heat threat

HARRISBURG — Due to dangerously high temperatures this week, Dauphin County Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick, III and the county’s Area Agency on Aging are warning people, particularly those with asthma, heart or lung diseases and other health concerns, about the heat threat and reaching out to at-risk senior citizens and making fans and air conditioning units available to those who qualify for services.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures over the next several days will be in the 90s.

“We are reaching out to senior citizens who have health concerns, live alone or have limited mobility to make sure they are safe and offer assistance,” said Hartwick, who has oversight of the county’s Area Agency on Aging. “We’re also making air conditioning units and fans available to adults age 60 and over who qualify for services.”

Residents in need can call the Dauphin County Area Agency on Aging at 717-780-6130 to request a fan or air conditioner or to obtain other assistance, such as transportation to an air-conditioned place.

“Heat-related illness and deaths are entirely preventable,” said Pries, who oversees the county’s Public Safety Department. “Limit outdoor activities during the day and stay hydrated.”

Common symptoms of heat-related illness are a fever, flushed and sweaty skin and extreme thirst.

“We all know how oppressively hot a car can get in this heat,” said Haste. “Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles. The temperature in a car can increase by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.”

Although heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, every year an average of 658 people succumb to extreme heat.

The commissioners also encouraged senior citizens to seek refuge from the high temperatures at the following area senior centers:

Bistline Senior Center, 1291 S. 28th Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

B’Nai B’rith Senior Center, 130 Third Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

East Hanover Senior Center, 8848 Jonestown Rd., Grantville, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friendship Senior Center, 5000 Commons Drive, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heinz-Menaker Senior Center, 1824 North 4th Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hoy Senior Center, 301 Mohn Street, Steelton, Monday – Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jewish Community Center, 3301 North Front Street, Harrisburg, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lick Towers Senior Center, 1301 North 6th Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lykens Senior Center, 200 West Main Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Millersburg Senior Center, 109 Edward Drive, Millersburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mohler Senior Center, 25 Hope Drive, Hershey, Monday – Friday, from 8 am. to 4 p.m.

Rutherford House Center, 3300 Parkview Lane, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 am. to 4 p.m.

Source: Office of the Commissioners