Duo arrested after stealing baby formula from Cumberland County stores to sell for cash to support drug addiction

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Two retail theft suspects were arrested after stealing baby formula from multiple stores.

Krista Margarite, 35, of Harrisburg, is facing retail theft and theft by unlawful taking, among other related charges for her role in the incident.

Martin Lynn, 42, of Beaver Springs, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit retail theft charges.

On June 23 around 5:30 p.m., police received a report of a retail theft at a Giant Food Store.

Prior to police arrival, the suspects fled with numerous cans of baby formula.

After an investigation police identified Margarite and Lynn as the suspects in the case. It was found that they had committed similar retail thefts of baby formula at other grocery stores across the county.

Police say that both Lynn and Margarite were eventually located, arrested, and charged.

After their arrests, police learned that the baby formula the duo had been stealing was traded for cash and used to support their drug addictions.