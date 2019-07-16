× Eagles highest rated team in Madden 20, Ravens come in at lowest of our area teams

The Madden 20 rankings are out, and one of our area’s teams is the highest rated in the game.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the highest rated team in Madden 20’s initial ratings with an 89 Overall.

Of our area’s teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers come in second with an 84 Overall rating, with the Washington Redskins coming just a point behind at 83 Overall.

Coming in with the lowest rating of our area’s teams is the Baltimore Ravens, who have an 81 Overall rating.

Eagles’ DT Fletcher Cox (96), Ravens’ FS Earl Thomas (95), and Redskins’ T Trent Williams (95) are the top rated players of our area’s teams.

Madden will be released on August 2.