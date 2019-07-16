× Harrisburg man accused of punching sister, stabbing her fiancé

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man is accused of punching his sister and stabbing her fiancé.

The incident occurred during the afternoon hours of July 9.

According to charging documents, 38-year-old Hasani Proctor went to his parents’ house to collect money from his sister, in which he disagreed with the amount she was willing to give him. It’s noted that Proctor’s parents have told him he’s not allowed inside.

It’s alleged that Proctor ran into the house and punched his sister before pushing another individual.

Charging documents say Proctor then shattered a pane of glass on the front door as he walked out.

Family members locked the door behind Proctor and while outside, charged his sister’s fiancé as he exited his vehicle. They were then separated and started to walk away before a second altercation ensued, which is when police arrived on scene.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

The fiancé of Proctor’s sister told police at the hospital that Proctor attacked his for no reason. He suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and left leg.

Proctor has been charged with criminal attempt – homicide, burglary, instruments of a crime, simple assault disorderly conduct, harassment and drug offenses, court documents show.