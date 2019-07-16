HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 Lancaster-Lebanon League Schedule
All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Friday, August 23
Non-League
Red Lion at McCaskey
Lebanon at Cedar Crest
Dallastown at Hempfield
Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township
Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley
Ephrata at Warwick
Wilson at Central Dauphin
Cocalico at Conrad Weiser
Elizabethtown at Donegal
Garden Spot at Daniel Boone
Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg
Susquehanna Township at Manheim Central
Northeastern at Solanco
Annville-Cleona at Milton Hershey
Columbia at Eastern York
Elco at Susquenita
Camp Hill at Lancaster Catholic
Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon
Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley
Pottstown at Octorara
Thursday, August 29
Non-League
Cocalico at Cedar Cliff
Section 3
Octorara at Annville-Cleona
Friday, August 30
Non-League
York at McCaskey
Hershey at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Manheim Central
Manheim Township at Dallastown
Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg
Warwick at Garden Spot
Wilson at Governor Mifflin
New Oxford at Conestoga Valley
Elizabethtown at Dover
Solanco at Kennard-Dale
Section 3
Lancaster Catholic at Columbia
Donegal at Pequea Valley
Elco at Lebanon
Ephrata at Northern Lebanon
Friday, September 6
Non-League
Cedar Crest at York
Hempfield at Central York
Central Dauphin at Manheim Township
McCaskey at Reading
Dallastown at Penn Manor
Manheim Central at Warwick
Wilson at Spring Ford
Governor Mifflin at Cocalico
Conestoga Valley at Spring Grove
Conrad Weiser at Elizabethtown
Garden Spot at Palmyra
Solanco at New Oxford
Section 3
Annville-Cleona at Ephrara
Columbia at Donegal
Lancaster Catholic at Elco
Lebanon at Pequea Valley
Northern Lebanon at Octorara
Saturday, September 7
Non-League
Lampeter-Strasburg at West York (1 p.m.)
Friday, September 13
Non-League
Manheim Central at Wilson
Section 1
Cedar Crest at McCaskey
Warwick at Hempfield
Penn Manor at Manheim Township
Section 2
Elizabethtown at Cocalico
Conestoga Valley at Lampeter-Strasburg
Garden Spot at Solanco
Section 3
Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon
Pequea Valley at Columbia
Donegal at Lebanon
Octorara at Elco
Ephrata at Lancaster Catholic
Friday, September 20
Non-League
Manheim Township at Cocalico
Section 1
Warwick at McCaskey
Hempfield at Cedar Crest
Wilson at Penn Manor
Section 2
Conestoga Valley at Solanco
Manheim Central at Elizabethtown
Lampeter-Strasburg at Garden Spot
Section 3
Columbia at Annville-Cleona
Donegal at Ephrata
Elco at Northern Lebanon
Lancaster Catholic at Lebanon
Pequea Valley at Octorara
Friday, September 27
Non-League
Lampeter-Strasburg at Hempfield
Section 1
McCaskey at Penn Manor
Cedar Crest at Warwick
Manheim Township at Wilson
Section 2
Cocalico at Manheim Central
Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley
Solanco at Elizabethtown
Section 3
Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic
Lebanon at Columbia
Octorara at Donegal
Ephrata at Elco
Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley
Friday, October 4
Non-League
Solanco at McCaskey
Section 1
Penn Manor at Cedar Crest
Wilson at Hempfield
Manheim Township at Warwick
Section 2
Conestoga Valley at Cocalico
Elizabethtown at Garden Spot
Manheim Central at Lampeter-Strasburg
Section 3
Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Ephrata
Elco at Donegal
Lancaster Catholic at Octorara
Lebanon at Northern Lebanon
Friday, October 11
Non-League
Elizabethtown at Penn Manor
Section 1
McCaskey at Hempfield
Cedar Crest at Manheim Township
Warwick at Wilson
Section 2
Cocalico at Garden Spot
Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central
Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg
Section 3
Donegal at Annville-Cleona
Octorara at Columbia
Elco at Pequea Valley
Ephrata at Lebanon
Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon
Friday, October 18
Non-League
Warwick at Conestoga Valley
Section 1
Manheim Township at McCaskey
Wilson at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Penn Manor
Section 2
Cocalico at Solanco
Lampeter-Strasburg at Elizabethtown
Garden Spot at Manheim Central
Section 3
Annville-Cleona at Elco
Northern Lebanon at Columbia
Donegal at Lancaster Catholic
Pequea Valley at Ephrata
Octorara at Lebanon
Friday, October 25
Non-League
Cedar Crest at Garden Spot
Section 1
McCaskey at Wilson
Hempfield at Manheim Township
Penn Manor at Warwick
Section 2
Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico
Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley
Manheim Central at Solanco
Section 3
Lebanon at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Elco
Northern Lebanon at Donegal
Ephrata at Octorara
Pequea Valley at Lancaster Catholic