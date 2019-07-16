HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 Lancaster-Lebanon League Schedule

All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Friday, August 23

Non-League

Red Lion at McCaskey

Lebanon at Cedar Crest

Dallastown at Hempfield

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley

Ephrata at Warwick

Wilson at Central Dauphin

Cocalico at Conrad Weiser

Elizabethtown at Donegal

Garden Spot at Daniel Boone

Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg

Susquehanna Township at Manheim Central

Northeastern at Solanco

Annville-Cleona at Milton Hershey

Columbia at Eastern York

Elco at Susquenita

Camp Hill at Lancaster Catholic

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon

Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley

Pottstown at Octorara

Thursday, August 29

Non-League 

Cocalico at Cedar Cliff

Section 3

Octorara at Annville-Cleona

Friday, August 30

Non-League

York at McCaskey

Hershey at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Manheim Central

Manheim Township at Dallastown

Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg

Warwick at Garden Spot

Wilson at Governor Mifflin

New Oxford at Conestoga Valley

Elizabethtown at Dover

Solanco at Kennard-Dale

Section 3

Lancaster Catholic at Columbia

Donegal at Pequea Valley

Elco at Lebanon

Ephrata at Northern Lebanon

Friday, September 6

Non-League

Cedar Crest at York

Hempfield at Central York

Central Dauphin at Manheim Township

McCaskey at Reading

Dallastown at Penn Manor

Manheim Central at Warwick

Wilson at Spring Ford

Governor Mifflin at Cocalico

Conestoga Valley at Spring Grove

Conrad Weiser at Elizabethtown

Garden Spot at Palmyra

Solanco at New Oxford

Section 3

Annville-Cleona at Ephrara

Columbia at Donegal

Lancaster Catholic at Elco

Lebanon at Pequea Valley

Northern Lebanon at Octorara

Saturday, September 7

Non-League

Lampeter-Strasburg at West York (1 p.m.)

Friday, September 13

Non-League

Manheim Central at Wilson

Section 1

Cedar Crest at McCaskey

Warwick at Hempfield

Penn Manor at Manheim Township

Section 2

Elizabethtown at Cocalico

Conestoga Valley at Lampeter-Strasburg

Garden Spot at Solanco

Section 3

Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon

Pequea Valley at Columbia

Donegal at Lebanon

Octorara at Elco

Ephrata at Lancaster Catholic

Friday, September 20

Non-League

Manheim Township at Cocalico

Section 1

Warwick at McCaskey

Hempfield at Cedar Crest

Wilson at Penn Manor

Section 2

Conestoga Valley at Solanco

Manheim Central at Elizabethtown

Lampeter-Strasburg at Garden Spot

Section 3

Columbia at Annville-Cleona

Donegal at Ephrata

Elco at Northern Lebanon

Lancaster Catholic at Lebanon

Pequea Valley at Octorara

Friday, September 27

Non-League

Lampeter-Strasburg at Hempfield

Section 1

McCaskey at Penn Manor

Cedar Crest at Warwick

Manheim Township at Wilson

Section 2

Cocalico at Manheim Central

Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley

Solanco at Elizabethtown

Section 3

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic

Lebanon at Columbia

Octorara at Donegal

Ephrata at Elco

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley

Friday, October 4

Non-League

Solanco at McCaskey

Section 1

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest

Wilson at Hempfield

Manheim Township at Warwick

Section 2

Conestoga Valley at Cocalico

Elizabethtown at Garden Spot

Manheim Central at Lampeter-Strasburg

Section 3

Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Ephrata

Elco at Donegal

Lancaster Catholic at Octorara

Lebanon at Northern Lebanon

Friday, October 11

Non-League

Elizabethtown at Penn Manor

Section 1

McCaskey at Hempfield

Cedar Crest at Manheim Township

Warwick at Wilson

Section 2

Cocalico at Garden Spot

Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg

Section 3

Donegal at Annville-Cleona

Octorara at Columbia

Elco at Pequea Valley

Ephrata at Lebanon

Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon

Friday, October 18

Non-League

Warwick at Conestoga Valley

Section 1

Manheim Township at McCaskey

Wilson at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Penn Manor

Section 2

Cocalico at Solanco

Lampeter-Strasburg at Elizabethtown

Garden Spot at Manheim Central

Section 3

Annville-Cleona at Elco

Northern Lebanon at Columbia

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic

Pequea Valley at Ephrata

Octorara at Lebanon

Friday, October 25

Non-League

Cedar Crest at Garden Spot

Section 1

McCaskey at Wilson

Hempfield at Manheim Township

Penn Manor at Warwick

Section 2

Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico

Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley

Manheim Central at Solanco

Section 3

Lebanon at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Elco

Northern Lebanon at Donegal

Ephrata at Octorara

Pequea Valley at Lancaster Catholic

 

