HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 Mid-Penn Conference Schedule

Posted 3:10 PM, July 16, 2019, by
Football Generic Web

All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Friday, August 23

Non-League

Littlestown at Boiling Springs

Camp Hill at Lancaster Catholic

Northern York at East Pennsboro

Lower Dauphin at Middletown

Annville-Cleona at Milton Hershey

Hershey at Palmyra

Newport at Steelton-Highspire

Trinity at Delone Catholic

Big Spring at Biglerville

Greencastle-Antrim at Chambersburg

State College at Mifflin County

Shippensburg at Dover

Waynesboro at Red Land

Juniata at West Perry

Altoona at Hollidaysburg

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle

Central Dauphin at Wilson

CD East at Manheim Township

Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt

Harrisburg at Coatesville

Cedar Cliff at Governor Mifflin

Susquehanna Township at Manheim Central

Thursday, August 29

Non-League

Cocalico at Cedar Cliff

Friday, August 30

Non-League

Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs

Greencastle-Antrim at Camp Hill

Red Land at East Pennsboro

Northern York at Middletown

Susquehanna Township at Milton Hershey

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

Biglerville at Steelton-Highspire

Trinity at York Catholic

Big Spring at James Buchanan

Mifflin County at Hollidaysburg

West York at Shippensburg

Red Lion at Waynesboro

Altoona at Williamsport

Northeastern at Carlisle

Berks Catholic at Central Dauphin

CD East at Lower Dauphin

Chambersburg at South Western

Central York at Cumberland Valley

St. Augustine Prep at State College

Bishop McDevitt at Gettysburg

Hershey at Cedar Crest

Saturday, August 31

Non-League

West Perry at York Tech (1 p.m.)

Reading at Harrisburg (1 p.m.)

Friday, September 6

Non-League

Boiling Springs at Big Spring

Camp Hill at West Perry

East Pennsboro at York Suburban

Middletown at Bishop McDevitt

Milton Hershey at Hershey

Garden Spot at Palmyra

Steelton-Highspire at Delone Catholic

Marian Catholic at Trinity

Hanover at Greencastle-Antrim

Mifflin County at Northeastern

Mechanicsburg at Northern York

Shippensburg at Bermudian Springs

Waynesboro at Gettysburg

Taylor Allerdice at Altoona

Carlisle at South Western

Central Dauphin at Manheim Township

CD East at Archbishop Wood

Chambersburg at Red Lion

Coatesville at Cumberland Valley

Hollidaysburg at State College

Lower Dauphin at Exeter Township

Dover at Red Land

Huntingdon at Susquehanna Township

Saturday, September 7

Non-League

Harrisburg at Cedar Cliff

Friday, September 13

Non-League

Big Spring at Kennard-Dale

Hollidaysburg at Cedar Cliff

Capitol

Milton Hershey at Boiling Springs

Middletown at Camp Hill

Palmyra at East Pennsboro

Trinity at Steelton-Highspire

Colonial

West Perry at Greencastle-Antrim

Northern York at Mifflin County

Shippensburg at Waynesboro

Commonwealth

Altoona at Chambersburg

State College at Carlisle

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

Harrisburg at CD East

Keystone

Red Land at Bishop McDevitt

Hershey at Mechanicsburg

Susquehanna Township at Lower Dauphin

Friday, September 20

Non-League

West Perry at Mechanicsburg

Capitol

Boiling Springs at Trinity

Camp Hill at Palmyra

Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro

Steelton-Highspire at Middletown

Colonial

Waynesboro at Big Spring

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern York

Mifflin County at Shippensburg

Commonwealth

CD East at Altoona

Carlisle at Central Dauphin

State College at Chambersburg

Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt

Hershey at Susquehanna Township

Red Land at Lower Dauphin

Saturday, September 21

Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg

Friday, September 27

Non-League

Bishop McDevitt at Waynesboro

Capitol

Middletown at Boiling Springs

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill

Palmyra at Steelton-Highspire

Colonial

Big Spring at Mifflin County

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

Northern York at West Perry

Commonwealth

Carlisle at Altoona

State College at CD East

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin

Hershey at Red Land

Mechanicsburg at Susquehanna Township

Saturday, October 28

Capitol

Milton Hershey at Trinity (1 p.m.)

Commonwealth

Central Dauphin at Harrisburg (1 p.m.)

Friday, October 4

Non-League

Susquehannock at Northern York

Susquehanna Township at Conrad Weiser

Capitol

Boiling Springs at Palmyra

Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill

East Pennsboro at Trinity

Milton Hershey at Middletown

Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring

Mifflin County at Waynesboro

Shippensburg at West Perry

Commonwealth

Altoona at Central Dauphin

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle

CD East at Chambersburg

Harrisburg at State College

Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Bishop McDevitt

Cedar Cliff at Hershey

Mechanicsburg at Red Land

Friday, October 11

Non-League

Dover at Mifflin County

Lower Dauphin at Governor Mifflin

Capitol

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs

Steelton-Highspire at East Pennsboro

Middletown at Trinity

Palmyra at Milton Hershey

Colonial

Big Spring at West Perry

Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim

Shippensburg at Northern York

Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Altoona

Carlisle at CD East

Central Dauphin at State College

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Hershey

Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg

Susquehanna Township at Red Land

Saturday, October 12

Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Harrisburg (1 p.m.)

Friday, October 18

Non-League

Red Land at Shippensburg

Capitol

Boiling Springs at Steelton-Highspire

Milton Hershey at Camp Hill

Trinity at Palmyra

Colonial

Northern York at Big Spring

Greencastle-Antrim at Mifflin County

West Perry at Waynesboro

Commonwealth

State College at Altoona

Harrisburg at Carlisle

Chambersburg at Central Dauphin

CD East at Cumberland Valley

Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt

Susquehanna Township at Cedar Cliff

Hershey at Lower Dauphin

Saturday, October 19

Capitol

East Pennsboro at Middletown (2 p.m.)

Friday, October 25

Non-League

Gettysburg at Greencastle-Antrim

Twin Valley at Hershey

Capitol

Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro

Camp Hill at Trinity

Middletown at Palmyra

Steelton-Highspire at Milton Hershey

Colonial

Big Spring at Shippensburg

Mifflin County at West Perry

Waynesboro at Northern York

Commonwealth

Altoona at Harrisburg

Carlisle at Chambersburg

CD East at Central Dauphin

Cumberland Valley at State College

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Susquehanna Township

Red Land at Cedar Cliff

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

