HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 Mid-Penn Conference Schedule
All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Friday, August 23
Non-League
Littlestown at Boiling Springs
Camp Hill at Lancaster Catholic
Northern York at East Pennsboro
Lower Dauphin at Middletown
Annville-Cleona at Milton Hershey
Hershey at Palmyra
Newport at Steelton-Highspire
Trinity at Delone Catholic
Big Spring at Biglerville
Greencastle-Antrim at Chambersburg
State College at Mifflin County
Shippensburg at Dover
Waynesboro at Red Land
Juniata at West Perry
Altoona at Hollidaysburg
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle
Central Dauphin at Wilson
CD East at Manheim Township
Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt
Harrisburg at Coatesville
Cedar Cliff at Governor Mifflin
Susquehanna Township at Manheim Central
Thursday, August 29
Non-League
Cocalico at Cedar Cliff
Friday, August 30
Non-League
Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs
Greencastle-Antrim at Camp Hill
Red Land at East Pennsboro
Northern York at Middletown
Susquehanna Township at Milton Hershey
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
Biglerville at Steelton-Highspire
Trinity at York Catholic
Big Spring at James Buchanan
Mifflin County at Hollidaysburg
West York at Shippensburg
Red Lion at Waynesboro
Altoona at Williamsport
Northeastern at Carlisle
Berks Catholic at Central Dauphin
CD East at Lower Dauphin
Chambersburg at South Western
Central York at Cumberland Valley
St. Augustine Prep at State College
Bishop McDevitt at Gettysburg
Hershey at Cedar Crest
Saturday, August 31
Non-League
West Perry at York Tech (1 p.m.)
Reading at Harrisburg (1 p.m.)
Friday, September 6
Non-League
Boiling Springs at Big Spring
Camp Hill at West Perry
East Pennsboro at York Suburban
Middletown at Bishop McDevitt
Milton Hershey at Hershey
Garden Spot at Palmyra
Steelton-Highspire at Delone Catholic
Marian Catholic at Trinity
Hanover at Greencastle-Antrim
Mifflin County at Northeastern
Mechanicsburg at Northern York
Shippensburg at Bermudian Springs
Waynesboro at Gettysburg
Taylor Allerdice at Altoona
Carlisle at South Western
Central Dauphin at Manheim Township
CD East at Archbishop Wood
Chambersburg at Red Lion
Coatesville at Cumberland Valley
Hollidaysburg at State College
Lower Dauphin at Exeter Township
Dover at Red Land
Huntingdon at Susquehanna Township
Saturday, September 7
Non-League
Harrisburg at Cedar Cliff
Friday, September 13
Non-League
Big Spring at Kennard-Dale
Hollidaysburg at Cedar Cliff
Capitol
Milton Hershey at Boiling Springs
Middletown at Camp Hill
Palmyra at East Pennsboro
Trinity at Steelton-Highspire
Colonial
West Perry at Greencastle-Antrim
Northern York at Mifflin County
Shippensburg at Waynesboro
Commonwealth
Altoona at Chambersburg
State College at Carlisle
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
Harrisburg at CD East
Keystone
Red Land at Bishop McDevitt
Hershey at Mechanicsburg
Susquehanna Township at Lower Dauphin
Friday, September 20
Non-League
West Perry at Mechanicsburg
Capitol
Boiling Springs at Trinity
Camp Hill at Palmyra
Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro
Steelton-Highspire at Middletown
Colonial
Waynesboro at Big Spring
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern York
Mifflin County at Shippensburg
Commonwealth
CD East at Altoona
Carlisle at Central Dauphin
State College at Chambersburg
Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt
Hershey at Susquehanna Township
Red Land at Lower Dauphin
Saturday, September 21
Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg
Friday, September 27
Non-League
Bishop McDevitt at Waynesboro
Capitol
Middletown at Boiling Springs
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill
Palmyra at Steelton-Highspire
Colonial
Big Spring at Mifflin County
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim
Northern York at West Perry
Commonwealth
Carlisle at Altoona
State College at CD East
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin
Hershey at Red Land
Mechanicsburg at Susquehanna Township
Saturday, October 28
Capitol
Milton Hershey at Trinity (1 p.m.)
Commonwealth
Central Dauphin at Harrisburg (1 p.m.)
Friday, October 4
Non-League
Susquehannock at Northern York
Susquehanna Township at Conrad Weiser
Capitol
Boiling Springs at Palmyra
Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill
East Pennsboro at Trinity
Milton Hershey at Middletown
Colonial
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring
Mifflin County at Waynesboro
Shippensburg at West Perry
Commonwealth
Altoona at Central Dauphin
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle
CD East at Chambersburg
Harrisburg at State College
Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Bishop McDevitt
Cedar Cliff at Hershey
Mechanicsburg at Red Land
Friday, October 11
Non-League
Dover at Mifflin County
Lower Dauphin at Governor Mifflin
Capitol
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs
Steelton-Highspire at East Pennsboro
Middletown at Trinity
Palmyra at Milton Hershey
Colonial
Big Spring at West Perry
Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim
Shippensburg at Northern York
Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Altoona
Carlisle at CD East
Central Dauphin at State College
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Hershey
Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg
Susquehanna Township at Red Land
Saturday, October 12
Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Harrisburg (1 p.m.)
Friday, October 18
Non-League
Red Land at Shippensburg
Capitol
Boiling Springs at Steelton-Highspire
Milton Hershey at Camp Hill
Trinity at Palmyra
Colonial
Northern York at Big Spring
Greencastle-Antrim at Mifflin County
West Perry at Waynesboro
Commonwealth
State College at Altoona
Harrisburg at Carlisle
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin
CD East at Cumberland Valley
Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt
Susquehanna Township at Cedar Cliff
Hershey at Lower Dauphin
Saturday, October 19
Capitol
East Pennsboro at Middletown (2 p.m.)
Friday, October 25
Non-League
Gettysburg at Greencastle-Antrim
Twin Valley at Hershey
Capitol
Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro
Camp Hill at Trinity
Middletown at Palmyra
Steelton-Highspire at Milton Hershey
Colonial
Big Spring at Shippensburg
Mifflin County at West Perry
Waynesboro at Northern York
Commonwealth
Altoona at Harrisburg
Carlisle at Chambersburg
CD East at Central Dauphin
Cumberland Valley at State College
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Susquehanna Township
Red Land at Cedar Cliff
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg