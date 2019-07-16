HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association Schedule
All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Friday, August 23
Non-League
Central York at West York
Dallastown at Hempfield
Bermudian Springs at New Oxford
Northeastern at Solanco
Red Lion at McCaskey
South Western at Gettysburg
Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg
York at Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Shippensburg at Dover
Columbia at Eastern York
Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley
Hanover at Susquehannock
York Suburban at York Catholic
Biglerville at Big Spring
Trinity at Delone Catholic
Fairfield at Penns Valley Area
Littlestown at Boiling Springs
York Tech at James Buchanan
Friday, August 30
Non-League
Central York at Cumberland Valley
Manheim Township at Dallastown
New Oxford at Conestoga Valley
Northeastern at Carlisle
Red Lion at Waynesboro
Chambersburg at South Western
Spring Grove at Muhlenberg
York at McCaskey
Elizabethtown at Dover
Eastern York at Hanover
Bishop McDevitt at Gettysburg
Solanco at Kennard-Dale
Littlestown at Susquehannock
West York at Shippensburg
Delone Catholic at York Suburban
Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs
Biglerville at Steelton-Highspire
Bishop Carroll at Fairfield
Trinity at York Catholic
Saturday, August 31
Non-League
West Perry at York Tech (1 p.m.)
Friday, September 6
Non-League
Hempfield at Central York
Dallastown at Penn Manor
Solanco at New Oxford
Mifflin County at Northeastern
Chambersburg at Red Lion
Carlisle at South Western
Conestoga Valley at Spring Grove
Cedar Crest at York
Dover at Red Land
Eastern York at Littlestown
Waynesboro at Gettysburg
Kennard-Dale at Biglerville
Susquehannock at York Catholic
East Pennsboro at York Suburban
Shippensburg at Bermudian Springs
Steelton-Highspire at Delone Catholic
James Buchanan at Fairfield
Hanover at Greencastle-Antrim
Saturday, September 7
Non-League
West York at Lampeter-Strasburg (1 p.m.)
Schuylkill Valley at York Tech (1 p.m.)
Friday, September 13
Non-League
Big Spring at Kennard-Dale
Division I
Central York at Red Lion
South Western at Dallastown
York at New Oxford
Northeastern at Spring Grove
Division II
Dover at Susquehannock
York Suburban at Eastern York
Gettysburg at West York
Division III
Hanover at Bermudian Springs
Fairfield at Biglerville
York Catholic at Littlestown
Saturday, September 14
Division III
Delone Catholic at York Tech (1 p.m.)
Friday, September 20
Division I
New Oxford at Central York
Dallastown at Northeastern
Red Lion at South Western
Spring Grove at York
Division II
Eastern York at Dover
Susquehannock at Gettysburg
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban
Division III
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield
Biglerville at York Catholic
Littlestown at Delone Catholic
York Tech at Hanover
Saturday, September 21
Non-League
West York at Wyomissing
Friday, September 27
Non-League
York Suburban at Muhlenberg
Division I
South Western at Central York
York at Dallastown
New Oxford at Spring Grove
Northeastern at Red Lion
Division II
Dover at Kennard-Dale
Gettysburg at Eastern York
West York at Susquehannock
Division III
York Catholic at Bermudian Springs
Delone Catholic at Biglerville
Fairfield at Hanover
York Tech at Littlestown
Friday, October 4
Non-League
Susquehannock at Northern York
Division I
Spring Grove at Central York
Dallastown at New Oxford
Northeastern at South Western
Red Lion at York
Division II
York Suburban at Dover
Eastern York at West York
Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg
Division III
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic
Fairfield at York Catholic
Hanover at Littlestown
Saturday, October 5
Division III
Biglerville at York Tech
Friday, October 11
Non-League
Dover at Mifflin County
Division I
Northeastern at Central York
Spring Grove at Dallastown
New Oxford at Red Lion
York at South Western
Division II
Susquehannock at Eastern York
Gettysburg at York Suburban
West York at Kennard-Dale
Division III
York Tech at Bermudian Springs
Littlestown at Biglerville
Delone Catholic at Fairfield
York Catholic at Hanover
Friday, October 18
Non-League
Eastern York at Wissahickon
Division I
Central York at Dallastown
South Western at New Oxford
Northeastern at York
Red Lion at Spring Grove
Division II
Dover at Gettysburg
Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock
York Suburban at West York
Division III
Bermudian Springs at Littlestown
Hanover at Biglerville
York Catholic at Delone Catholic
Saturday, October 19
Non-League
Fairfield at York Tech (1 p.m.)
Friday, October 25
Non-League
Gettysburg at Greencastle-Antrim
Division I
York at Central York
Dallastown at Red Lion
New Oxford at Northeastern
South Western at Spring Grove
Division II
West York at Dover
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale
Susquehannock at York Suburban
Division III
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs
Delone Catholic at Hanover
Littlestown at Fairfield
Saturday, October 26
Division III
York Catholic at York Tech (1 p.m.)