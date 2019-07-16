HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association Schedule

Posted 3:02 PM, July 16, 2019, by
Football Generic Web

All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Friday, August 23

Non-League

Central York at West York

Dallastown at Hempfield

Bermudian Springs at New Oxford

Northeastern at Solanco

Red Lion at McCaskey

South Western at Gettysburg

Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg

York at Pittsburgh Central Catholic

Shippensburg at Dover

Columbia at Eastern York

Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley

Hanover at Susquehannock

York Suburban at York Catholic

Bermudian Springs at New Oxford

Biglerville at Big Spring

Trinity at Delone Catholic

Fairfield at Penns Valley Area

Littlestown at Boiling Springs

York Tech at James Buchanan

Friday, August 30

Non-League

Central York at Cumberland Valley

Manheim Township at Dallastown

New Oxford at Conestoga Valley

Northeastern at Carlisle

Red Lion at Waynesboro

Chambersburg at South Western

Spring Grove at Muhlenberg

York at McCaskey

Elizabethtown at Dover

Eastern York at Hanover

Bishop McDevitt at Gettysburg

Solanco at Kennard-Dale

Littlestown at Susquehannock

West York at Shippensburg

Delone Catholic at York Suburban

Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs

Biglerville at Steelton-Highspire

Bishop Carroll at Fairfield

Trinity at York Catholic

Saturday, August 31

Non-League

West Perry at York Tech (1 p.m.)

Friday, September 6

Non-League

Hempfield at Central York

Dallastown at Penn Manor

Solanco at New Oxford

Mifflin County at Northeastern

Chambersburg at Red Lion

Carlisle at South Western

Conestoga Valley at Spring Grove

Cedar Crest at York

Dover at Red Land

Eastern York at Littlestown

Waynesboro at Gettysburg

Kennard-Dale at Biglerville

Susquehannock at York Catholic

East Pennsboro at York Suburban

Shippensburg at Bermudian Springs

Steelton-Highspire at Delone Catholic

James Buchanan at Fairfield

Hanover at Greencastle-Antrim

Saturday, September 7

Non-League

West York at Lampeter-Strasburg (1 p.m.)

Schuylkill Valley at York Tech (1 p.m.)

Friday, September 13

Non-League

Big Spring at Kennard-Dale

Division I

Central York at Red Lion

South Western at Dallastown

York at New Oxford

Northeastern at Spring Grove

Division II

Dover at Susquehannock

York Suburban at Eastern York

Gettysburg at West York

Division III

Hanover at Bermudian Springs

Fairfield at Biglerville

York Catholic at Littlestown

Saturday, September 14

Division III

Delone Catholic at York Tech (1 p.m.)

Friday, September 20

Division I

New Oxford at Central York

Dallastown at Northeastern

York at New Oxford

Red Lion at South Western

Spring Grove at York

Division II

Eastern York at Dover

Susquehannock at Gettysburg

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban

Division III

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield

Biglerville at York Catholic

Littlestown at Delone Catholic

York Tech at Hanover

Saturday, September 21

Non-League

West York at Wyomissing

Friday, September 27

Non-League

York Suburban at Muhlenberg

Division I

South Western at Central York

York at Dallastown

New Oxford at Spring Grove

Northeastern at Red Lion

Division II

Dover at Kennard-Dale

Gettysburg at Eastern York

West York at Susquehannock

Division III

York Catholic at Bermudian Springs

Delone Catholic at Biglerville

Fairfield at Hanover

York Tech at Littlestown

Friday, October 4

Non-League

Susquehannock at Northern York

Division I

Spring Grove at Central York

Dallastown at New Oxford

Northeastern at South Western

Red Lion at York

Division II

York Suburban at Dover

Eastern York at West York

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg

Division III

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic

Fairfield at York Catholic

Hanover at Littlestown

Saturday, October 5

Division III

Biglerville at York Tech

Friday, October 11

Non-League

Dover at Mifflin County

Division I

Northeastern at Central York

Spring Grove at Dallastown

New Oxford at Red Lion

York at South Western

Division II

Susquehannock at Eastern York

Gettysburg at York Suburban

West York at Kennard-Dale

Division III

York Tech at Bermudian Springs

Littlestown at Biglerville

Delone Catholic at Fairfield

York Catholic at Hanover

Friday, October 18

Non-League

Eastern York at Wissahickon

Division I

Central York at Dallastown

South Western at New Oxford

Northeastern at York

Red Lion at Spring Grove

Division II

Dover at Gettysburg

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock

York Suburban at West York

Division III

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown

Hanover at Biglerville

York Catholic at Delone Catholic

Saturday, October 19

Non-League

Fairfield at York Tech (1 p.m.)

Friday, October 25

Non-League

Gettysburg at Greencastle-Antrim

Division I

York at Central York

Dallastown at Red Lion

New Oxford at Northeastern

South Western at Spring Grove

Division II

West York at Dover

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale

Susquehannock at York Suburban

Division III

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs

Delone Catholic at Hanover

Littlestown at Fairfield

Saturday, October 26

Division III

York Catholic at York Tech (1 p.m.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.