Hummelstown Borough EMA offering fans to residents to keep cool this summer

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Hummelstown Borough Emergency Management Agency is offering fans to residents to help keep cool during the summer heat.

Police posted this message on their Crimewatch page:

EMA wants to make sure that no one suffers from heat exhaustion. For anyone on a tight budget, Hummelstown Borough Emergency Management Agency (E.M.A.), is offering fans to help keep cool during the heat. To obtain a free fan (no questions asked) , stop by the Hummelstown Borough Municipal Building at 261 Quarry Road on Wednesday July 17 between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM Bring identification so we can verify you are a Hummelstown Borough resident and you will be provided a new fan, while supplies last. (Limit one per household)

