Lancaster County Central Park swimming pool closed due to fecal contamination

Posted 3:30 PM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:32PM, July 16, 2019

Photo: Robert Gill (FOX43)

LANCASTER — In what can only be described as perfect timing given this week’s stifling temperatures, Lancaster County Parks announced Tuesday that the swimming pool in Lancaster County Central Park will be closed through Thursday while the water is sanitized following a case of fecal contamination.

The pool is scheduled to re-open on Thursday, the officials say.

The news was announced on the Lancaster County Parks Facebook page.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.