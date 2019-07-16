× Lancaster County Central Park swimming pool closed due to fecal contamination

LANCASTER — In what can only be described as perfect timing given this week’s stifling temperatures, Lancaster County Parks announced Tuesday that the swimming pool in Lancaster County Central Park will be closed through Thursday while the water is sanitized following a case of fecal contamination.

The pool is scheduled to re-open on Thursday, the officials say.

The news was announced on the Lancaster County Parks Facebook page.