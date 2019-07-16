× Man accused of stealing drilling rig in July 2014 arrested by Middletown Police

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of stealing an almost $400,000 drilling rig in July 2014 was arrested last week, according to Middletown Police.

Police say 40-year-old Edwin Cruz was taken into custody Friday after officers served an arrest warrant. Harrisburg City Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted in the warrant service.

Police note that two others were also apprehended. The department did not release their identities.

Cruz faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy – theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, court documents show.