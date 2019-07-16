× MD State Police: Pilot avoids injury after small plane crash-lands in water off beach in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A Virginia man avoided injury after his single engine plane crash-landed in the water off the beach in Ocean City Tuesday evening, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. about one-quarter mile from the shoreline at 20th Street. Witnesses reported seeing the plane glide toward the water as it descended. They added that the plane floated on the surface of the ocean and toward the beach when it landed.

Personnel from Ocean City Beach Patrol and the Ocean City Police Department immediately responded to the scene. Maryland State Police responded after being notified by local authorities.

State Police spoke with the pilot and owner of the 1981 Cessna 172 RG, 23-year-old Trevor Deihl.

He told troopers that he had taken off from Reedville, Virginia and had planned to land at the Ocean City Airport. Deihl advised that he was about a mile offshore when he began having engine trouble and ultimately, glided the plane into the ocean.