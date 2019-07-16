Olivia’s cooks up Summer Seafood Boil and Summertime Cocktails

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Summer Seafood Boil

1 lb Snow crab legs

1 lb jumbo shrimp

1 lb mussels

1 lb clams

1 lb beef sausage smoked

2 wholes ears of corn – cut in half

1/2 onion – coarsely chopped

4 stalks celery- coarsely chopped

2 carrots – coarsely chopped

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp Oregano

3 cups water

1 cup wine

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp black pepper

Flavor sauté

3 tbsp garlic butter

1 tbsp fresh chopped garlic

1 cup shallots

1 tsp Old Bay

2 tbsp fresh chopped Parsley

1/2 lemon

Splash of white wine

In a large stock pot, add water, wine, & spices. Then place steamer basket on top and carefully place the veggies around the outside of the steamer pot. Inside the steamer basket, layer the potatoes, sausage, mussels, clams, shrimp, & crab legs. Cover. Place on high heat and bring to a boil. Boil approx 10-15 minutes until potatoes are tender. Pull up the basket and transfer into a large serving bowl.

In a sauté pan, add 3 tbsp garlic butter, 1 tbsp fresh chopped garlic, & 1 cup diced shallots, sauté on med until shallots become translucent. Deglaze w white wine. Let simmer for approx 1 minute. Add 1 tsp Old Bay, 2 tbsp fresh chopped Parsley. Pour over your seafood boil, then squeeze 1/2 fresh lemon on top. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Summertime Sangria

White wine

Mango vodka

Lemonade

Strawberry Purée

Mango nectar

Fresh sliced strawberries

Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, wine, purée, nectar, lemonade and fresh berries. Shake. Cheers!!

Frozen Coconut Mojito

Blue chair bay Coconut Rum

Kraken dark rum

Fresh mint

Fresh squeezed limes

Coconut cream

Club soda

Place all ingredients plus ice in blender. Blend until smooth. Garnish w fresh mint. Cheers!!