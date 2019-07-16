× PA Turnpike Commission approves six percent toll increase for 2020

HARRISBURG — A six percent toll increase was approved by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The increase affects both E-ZPass and cash customers. It starts at 12:01 a.m. on January 5, 2020 on all sections and extensions excluding three western Pennsylvania “cashless” toll facilities.

Most-common toll for passenger vehicle: increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers.

Most-common toll for Class-5 tractor-trailer truck: increase from $3.70 to $4.00 for E-ZPass and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash.

The release adds that the cashless toll at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $5.30 to $5.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $7.20 to $7.70 for those who use PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE.

To note: The toll increase will not affect PA Turnpike 376, (Beaver Valley Expressway); PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass or Amos K. Hutchinson Bypass); and the Gateway tolling point (milepost 2 near Ohio on I-76) as these locations will see increases this October.

Mark Compton, CEO of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, said in the release that since 2007, the commission has increased tolls annually to maintain its aging roads and for a funding obligation required by two state laws, Act 44 of 2007 and Act 89 of 2013. He added that nearly half of of the revenue in 2020 will go to pay debt services alone.

A 2020 trip calculator and toll schedule can be found here this fall.