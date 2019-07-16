× Police charge man in connection with 15 burglaries throughout York City

YORK — A York man has been charged in connection with 15 burglaries that took place between December 2018 and June 2019 in York City, according to the city police department.

Juan Jose Castro, developed as a suspect, was arrested on June 14 after forensic evidence linked the York resident to one of them.

Castro, 40, confessed to 14 others during interviews with a detective, police say.

A majority of those burglaries occurred between West Mason Avenue and West College Avenue and from Penn Street to Belvidere Street, according to police. A few took place on the outskirts of this area.

Police say the properties were vacant and copper pipes and water meters were stolen, which — in some cases — caused flooding and damage.

During one of the burglaries, police say, Castro was stopped by a realtor who had gone to check on the property. It’s alleged that Castro got away away pulling a knife and swinging it at the realtor.

Combined, Castro faces 15 counts of burglary, 15 counts of theft by unlawful taking, 13 counts of receiving stolen property and a single count of simple assault, court documents show.