× Police: Man arrested on two domestic-related incidents that occurred four hours apart

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Hanover man was arrested last month on two domestic-related incidents that occurred four hours apart, according to police.

Both incidents took place on June 26. The first occurred on North East Street in Spring Grove, police say, and the second happened throughout North Codorus Township as 22-year-old Chadwick Franklin was following the victim in a vehicle.

Franklin was arrested and charged with stalking and harassment, court documents show.