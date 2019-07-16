Police seek help in identifying suspect in fraudulent credit card purchase

Posted 11:10 AM, July 16, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking a woman suspected of stealing a purse and using the credit cards inside to make a series of fraudulent purchases last month in Lancaster Township.

Police say a woman at the Dollar Store on the 800 block of Plaza Boulevard reported that her purse had been stolen at about 1:45 p.m. on June 19. Credit cards in the purse were later used to make $3,315.91 worth of fraudulent purchases, police say.

The pictured suspect was captured on video surveillance using one of the stolen credit cards to make a purchase, according to police.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.