Police seek help in identifying suspect in fraudulent credit card purchase

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking a woman suspected of stealing a purse and using the credit cards inside to make a series of fraudulent purchases last month in Lancaster Township.

Police say a woman at the Dollar Store on the 800 block of Plaza Boulevard reported that her purse had been stolen at about 1:45 p.m. on June 19. Credit cards in the purse were later used to make $3,315.91 worth of fraudulent purchases, police say.

The pictured suspect was captured on video surveillance using one of the stolen credit cards to make a purchase, according to police.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.