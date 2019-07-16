× Taika Waititi will return to write, direct “Thor 4”

Great news for fans of a funnier Thor: Taika Waititi, director of the Marvel movie franchise’s last installment, “Thor: Ragnarok,” has signed on to direct the fourth Thor movie.

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Waititi will write and direct the next Thor movie, but the news means another one of his projects, the proposed adaption of the Japanese manga character Akira, is now on hold.

It’s not clear whether Waititi will pick up where he left off with Akira, which was originally slated for a 2021 release, but THR says studio execs are hoping he’ll return to the helm after his work on the fourth Thor movie is done.

Known for his offbeat wit, Waititi, who also directed, wrote, and starred in the faux vampire documentary “What We Do in the Shadows” and is a producer on the movie’s TV version on F/X, revived the Thor franchise with “Ragnarok,” which earned more than $850 million worldwide.

Chris Hemsworth is expected to reprise his role as the Asgardian god of thunder.