× Wanted man arrested after being found hiding in attic of Lancaster County home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A wanted Ephrata man was arrested after being found hiding in the attic of a home on Monday.

Police arrested Michael Spoo, 30, on July 15 around 7:20 p.m. after he was found hiding in the attic of a home in the 500 block of West Route 897 in Reinholds.

Spoo was taken into custody without incident and transported to Lancaster County Prison to await extradition to Dauphin County, where he is wanted on an outstanding warrant as a fugitive from justice.