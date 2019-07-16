We’re back into the 90s on Tuesday with more humidity and a couple thunderstorms

MORE HEAT & HUMIDTY, T-STORMS TOO: The heat and humidity crank up starting Tuesday. It’s a more humid start, and humidity levels continue to slowly increase throughout the day. Leftover moisture way out west from Barry indirectly interacts with a warm front that crosses through Central PA, and it brings the chance for a couple thunderstorms. The heat returns too. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat index values in the lower to middle 90s. Skies are partly clear through the night. It’s warm and stuffy, with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday brings the chance again for a couple thunderstorms as the leftover moisture from Barry continues to weaken and moves this way. This brings more direct influence, and thus gives a better chance for isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures are in the lower 90s, with heat index numbers in the middle 90s. Thursday brings the chance for isolated thunderstorms again. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, with heat index values in the lower to middle 90s.

UNCOMFORTABLE WEEKEND HEAT: The end of the week and the weekend brings some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer season! Shower and storm chances are gone by Friday, allowing for toasty sunshine to spike temperatures. Readings reach the middle to upper 90s! With soupy conditions in place, expect heat indices near 105 to 110 degrees! Saturday brings more of the same, with an extremely low chance for a pop up thunderstorm. Temperatures are back in the middle to upper 90s, with the potential for 100 degree readings for the first time since July 7, 2012! Heat index values are near 110 to 115 degrees, making for dangerous heat. Sunday temperatures come down a touch, but it’s still very hot. Readings are in the middle 90s with the chance for a couple thunderstorms. Humidity levels remain very uncomfortable, with heat index numbers ranging from 105 to 110 degrees.

STARTING NEXT WEEK HOT: The heat lingers into early next week, though it won’t be as hot. With that said, readings are still in the 90s on Monday, with uncomfortable humidity levels. A few thunderstorms are possible as the next system approaches, but this system won’t cross the area until the night or into Tuesday.

-Andrea Michaels