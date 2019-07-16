Woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Waynesboro

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman was injured after being struck by a vehicle.

Around 4:40 a.m. on July 16, police responded to the intersection of West Main Street and Potomac Street in Waynesboro for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, police found that a vehicle was traveling westbound on West Main Street when it made a left turn onto South Potomac Street and struck a woman that was crossing westbound through the cross walk.

The victim was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, according to police.

