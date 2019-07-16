× York County man accused of firing shots at utility workers’ truck

YORK COUNTY — A Fairview Township man is facing assault, reckless endangerment, and other charges after police say he fired shots at utility workers who were on his property performing maintenance Monday on the 200 block of Spanglers Mill Road.

James Lewis Mickel, 50, of New Cumberland, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, and propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle in the incident, which occurred around 7:25 p.m., according to Fairview Township Police.

Officers were dispatched to the area near Mickels’ home for the report of shots fired, and responding officers could hear gunfire as they approached the scene, police say.

Police later learned Mickel fired several shots into the ground, and then again into the workers’ truck, damaging the vehicle, according to police. He then allegedly pointed a 9mm handgun into the cab of the truck, and then shot three times into the truck’s tire, police say.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

Mickel was transported to York County Central Booking for arraignment. Bail was set at $250,000.