Your Three Mile Island decommissioning questions answered in Tuesday Webinar

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will be answering your questions regarding the shut down of Three Mile Island on Tuesday in a webinar.

The commission is holding a webinar to discuss TMI’s decommissioning process and to talk about how it will be regulated. The decommissioning report outlines a plan for the closure.

During the webinar you’ll be able to write in and ask questions throughout the discussion, however you must preregister to be involved.

The announcement confirming the shut down came earlier this year– nearly 40 years after the nation’s worst nuclear accident happened at the plant. When the Unit 2 reactor had a partial meltdown releasing radiation into the air.

Tuesday’s webinar will begin at 1:00 p.m., and you have to register to be apart of it. You can register for the session here.

If you aren’t able to be apart of the webinar, there will be a public meeting in Hershey on July 23.

Three Mile Island is officially scheduled to close on September 30.