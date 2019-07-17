4 people injured after tractor-trailer blew over due to wind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Wednesday after a tractor-trailer blew over due to wind, according to Garden Spot Fire Assistant Chief Mike Fryer.

The incident occurred before 7 p.m. at Advanced Food Solutions in South Custer Avenue.

Assistant Chief Fryer said witnesses reported that workers in the parking lot were hit by debris and some people were blown into vehicles.

The Hazmat crew was called to the scene because the tractor-trailer's diesel tank ruptured.

Crews are wrapping up on-scene of Advanced Food Solutions in New Holland, Lancaster County. Fire officials say white truck was blown over during a storm this evening. Officials say driver was injured and taken to a hospital with minor injuries. (1/3) @fox43 pic.twitter.com/91qkF0L2X6 — Jack Eble (@Jack_Eble) July 18, 2019