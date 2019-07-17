Storms today, could be severe before heat index and temperatures soar

A FEW STORMS: A muggy morning start as temperatures stay in the low-to-mid 70s. Humidity continues to climb throughout the day today ahead of our thunderstorm chance in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s with heat index values near 100-degrees. A few storms will begin to develop in the mid-to-late afternoon. They could be quite strong with heavy downpours leading to localized flooding, gusty winds and small hail. There is a very low risk for severe weather in our area. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 1. Storms quiet by the middle evening hours , but cloudy skies stick around. Tomorrow morning lows in the low-70s.

DANGEROUS HEAT: We are slightly cooler Thursday afternoon with still just as high humidity. Partly cloudy skies dominate with highs in the low-90s. A thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out. After that, our high temperatures and heat index values soar. Friday afternoon temperatures are in the upper-90s to just shy of 100-degrees. Heat index values near 105. Saturday, we hit 100-degrees with partly to mostly sunny skies. If we do hit 100 either Friday or Saturday, it will be the first time since July 7, 2012 – more than seven years. Morning lows in the mid-to-upper 70s through the weekend with Sunday afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. A couple thunderstorms will be possible.

STARTING NEXT WEEK: We begin a cooling trend Monday into Tuesday. Monday afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-90s with a few thunderstorms possible as a cool front approaches. Cooler air comes in by the middle part of next week, with Tuesday morning lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long