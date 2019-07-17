× City of York urges residents to be cautious in heatwave, provides tips for beating the heat

YORK — The City of York’s Office of Emergency Management said Wednesday it is closely monitoring extreme heat that will arrive this weekend.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday the area will experience extreme temperatures that may reach 105˚ F with the heat index, the office said in a press release.

York residents are urged to take necessary precautions to prepare for these conditions. More deaths occur each year from extreme heat than any other weather-related condition, the office said.

Some tips from the Office of Emergency Management:

Do you have air conditioning? If not, where can you go to get relief from the heat?

Malls

Libraries

Family or Friend’s House

Who is most at risk during extreme heat?

Older adults

Infants

Young Children

Those with chronic conditions that could be affected by extreme heat

Pets

During extreme heat all residents are urged to…

Check on elderly relatives and friends

Drink cool water

Apply sunscreen with a minimum of SPF30 or higher protection level

Wear loose light-colored clothing and head protection. Cover your ears and neck.

Cover windows that get sun during peak daylight hours with shades, drapes, or awnings

Avoid strenuous activities if possible

Not forget about pets! Pets should not be outside for more than 30 minutes, they should have shade if possible, and don’t forget to give them water

Educate yourself, your family, and your friends about heat-related illness

Employee Safety

The City of York asks its employees to take precautions as well. There are many employees who mostly work outside. They are encouraged to dress for the weather by wearing light clothing and shorts and to avoid overexertion.

Cooling Centers

Up-to-date information on cooling centers can be found by following the York County Office of Emergency Management social media: https://twitter.com/ycoem

Up-to-date statewide information can be found at https://twitter.com/readypa

Stay tuned to FOX43 or weather.gov for updates on rising temperatures.

How to Report a Power Outage to Met-Ed

Whether you prefer making a phone call or sending a text message, there are a variety of options for reporting your outage. Select the method that you prefer:

Call the Outage Reporting Line at 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877)

Report at www.firstenergycorp.com from your desktop computer, laptop or mobile device

Text OUT to 544487 (LIGHTS)