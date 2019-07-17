Dangerous heat settles in over the next couple of days, heat index values over 105!

HOT EVENING AHEAD: Temperatures this afternoon have already warmed into the low 90s across many spots and heat index values are currently in the 100s. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of the area until 7 PM this evening. This means that heat index values will likely remain in the upper 90s to low 100s through the early evening. If spending ample time outdoors make sure to drink lots of water to stay hydrated and wear loose fitting clothing! Showers and storms are rolling through which should knock back our temperatures a bit, but humidity will remain uncomfortably high. Dew points in the low to mid 70s across the area means air you can wear! A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Dauphin, Lebanon, York & Lancaster counties until 10 PM this evening. Another stormy day is likely for Thursday!

DANGEROUS HEAT AHEAD: Showers and storms are likely for the first half of the day on Thursday although they will be confined to the eastern half of our area. Unsettled weather should come to an end early Thursday afternoon, and that will allow temperatures to warm up, but heat index values will stay fairly low. The same can’t be said about the rest of the week, dangerously high real feel temperatures will settle in for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Our temperatures will soar into the upper 90s, but heat index values will be around 110! It is extremely important that if you have any outdoor plans, make sure you are staying hydrated. Also be sure to know signs of heat illness and heat stroke, limit your time outdoors if at all possible. By next week, temperatures slowly begin to cool off!

COOL DOWN NEXT WEEK: More unsettled weather is likely for the start of the next work week, but some big changes are coming too! Behind the stormy weather for Monday, temperatures begin to cool off. Strong energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere brings down cooler conditions and puts an end to the brutally hot and humid air we have to deal with over the next few days. Get ready for some low 80s by the middle of next week!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann