Dauphin County agencies helping people stay cool as temperatures rise

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - During this stretch of high temperatures, Central PA agencies are reminding people of the services available to them to stay cool. In Hummelstown borough, EMA director R.D. Martindill, has collected fans to give out to borough residents in need, no questions asked.

"Here in town we don't have a comfort station. So, our comfort station is bringing it to you so, we can help you out," said Martindill. "This day in age with the heat and everything else, I think we have to give back to the community, and that's what EMA is about."

Martindill is relying mainly on donations of fans from people for this fan project he's named, "Operation Keep Cool Hummelstown."

Martindill is asking anyone who can, to drop off a new or gently used fan at the Hummelstown Borough building: 261 Quarry Road from 8a.m.-4:30p.m. by July 31st, or Hummelstown Fire Company: 249 E Main Street on July 20th, during their chicken BBQ.

Borough resident, Deborah Miller, was the first person to stop by to pick up a fan Wednesday afternoon. She says, her AC stopped working and her home is heating up.

"I have priced fans and I'm like, I am on disability so it makes it kind of tough," said Miller. "So, I am so thankful that I live in a community where they offer something like this and give people like me something that will make us a little bit cooler."

If you're not a borough resident, cooling centers are set up for senior citizens in Dauphin County needing a place to cool off. The county's Area Agency on Aging also giving out free fans and AC units to those who qualify.

"It's not a matter of pride to ask for help," said Dauphin County Commission George Hartwick. "We're here to help and we want to figure out a way to help our seniors get through this heat spell."

If you or someone in Hummelstown is in need of a fan, or has questions about "Operation Keep Cool Hummelstown," email operationakeepcoolhummelstown@gmail.com

Cooling centers for Dauphin County senior citizens can be found:

Bistline Senior Center, 1291 S. 28th Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

B’Nai B’rith Senior Center, 130 Third Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

East Hanover Senior Center, 8848 Jonestown Rd., Grantville, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friendship Senior Center, 5000 Commons Drive, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heinz-Menaker Senior Center, 1824 North 4th Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hoy Senior Center, 301 Mohn Street, Steelton, Monday – Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jewish Community Center, 3301 North Front Street, Harrisburg, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lick Towers Senior Center, 1301 North 6th Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lykens Senior Center, 200 West Main Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Millersburg Senior Center, 109 Edward Drive, Millersburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mohler Senior Center, 25 Hope Drive, Hershey, Monday – Friday, from 8 am. to 4 p.m.

Rutherford House Center, 3300 Parkview Lane, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 am. to 4 p.m.

To request or see if you qualify for a fan or air conditioner from the county's Area Agency on Aging, call (717) 780-6130