Deputy district attorney in Dauphin County suspended following simple assault, harassment charges

HARRISBURG — Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed to FOX43 Wednesday that Andrea Sherman, a deputy district attorney, has been suspended on account of pending criminal charges, per county policy.

Deputy District Attorney Sherman, 27, was charged with simple assault and harassment in connection with an incident that occurred in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County on Tuesday.

She was arraigned Wednesday and posted $5,000 bail.

A deputy district attorney is a line prosecutor and handles a variety of cases depending on experience level.