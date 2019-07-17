× Enola man accused of making unauthorized transactions on woman’s debit card

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 22-year-old Enola man has been charged after police say he made unauthorized purchases on a debit card given to him by a woman for whom he was working earlier this year.

Eddie Gene Stough, of the 1400 block of 2nd St., is charged with auto theft, receiving stolen property, identity theft, access device fraud, and forgery in the incident, which occurred in May, according to East Pennsboro Township Police.

Police say the victim reported that she gave her car keys and debit card to Stough at about 11 p.m. on May 6. Stough was supposed to take her vehicle home, go to the store to purchase household items the victim needed, and return to her residence to continue working, according to police.

But Stough never returned, the victim told police, and a series of unauthorized transactions began appearing on the victim’s debit card.

Stough was arrested on July 8. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled.