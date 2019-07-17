× Enola man accused of telling woman ‘That’s it! Your dead!’ and biting her during argument

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 28-year-old Enola man has been charged with simple assault and harassment after a July 5 domestic incident in East Pennsboro Township.

Liam Weed, of Tory Circle, is accused of biting a woman and telling her, “That’s it! You’re dead!” during an argument, according to East Pennsboro Township Police. The victim then struck Weed in the head with a glass bottle to get him off of her, police say.

Weed was taken into custody and faces a preliminary hearing at a future date, according to police.