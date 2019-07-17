× Enola woman charged after stealing rabbits, allowing one to die from neglect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — An 18-year-old Enola woman has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and two related offenses after police say she stole five baby rabbits, one of which later died due to neglect, from a victim in West Fairview earlier this year.

Madysen Annmarie Geoghan, of the 300 block of West Perry Street, was charged after an investigation into the theft, which occurred on May 9 on the 1300 block of 4th St. in West Fairview, according to East Pennsboro Township Police.

Police say Geoghan stole the rabbits from a cage at the rear of the victim’s home. She later returned three of the rabbits, but one had died from malnutrition, according to police.

There was evidence that the rabbit had no food or water for a significant amount of time prior to its death, police say.

Geoghan is also charged with theft and neglect of an animal, according to police. She was charged on July 3.