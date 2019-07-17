× Franklin County jury convicts man on charges of drug delivery resulting in death

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A jury convicted a Fannett Township man Wednesday on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, according to the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office said that this verdict against 30-year-old Shannon Watts was the first time in the county that a person was convicted of said charge at trial.

Watts sold opioid pills to Allen Chapman on October 24, 2016. Chapman snorted the pills, went home and overdosed the next day.

“This is a landmark day in Franklin County’s struggle with the Opioid Crisis,” said Matthew D. Fogal, Franklin County District Attorney. “There were skeptics who thought that these cases couldn’t be won. Those attitudes made the team work that much harder. I want to commend the Pennsylvania State Police, the Franklin County Drug Task Force and the members of the District Attorney’s Office who have worked diligently to combat this crisis. Allen Chapman had a disease, and Shannon Watts preyed upon and profited from that sickness. Justice has been rendered FOR Allen Chapman and TO Shannon Watts.”

Watts is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4.