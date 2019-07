YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Molly, the American Bulldog mix!

Molly joins us today from the York SPCA, where she is the longest tenured resident.

A 4-year-old girl, Molly is looking for a more experienced and active home that can give her consistent exercise and positive training.

She is very toy and food motivated, as well as eager to please.

Likely, Molly would be a best fit as a single-pet home.

Check her out in the clip above.