Lancaster Central Market will not open Saturday due to excessive heat in forecast

LANCASTER — For the first time in its long history, Lancaster’s iconic Central Market will not open on a Market Day due to excessive heat.

Central Market announced Wednesday on its Facebook page that it will keep its doors closed on Saturday, due to the expected heat wave.

“Due to the forecast for record-breaking extreme heat in Lancaster on Saturday, July 20, the Lancaster Central Market will be CLOSED in order to provide for the health and safety of our market shoppers and standholders,” the post says. “We urge you all to take precautions for an Excessive Heat Warning.”

LancasterOnline reports that it’s just the third time since 1996 that Central Market has closed due to weather — and the first time the closing is due to excessive heat.

The last time Market pre-emptively announced it would not open because of weather was in 2016, when a January snowstorm buried Lancaster under 26 inches of snow.

Prior to that, Market’s last weather-related closing was in 1996, LancasterOnline says.