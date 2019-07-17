× Lancaster County couple found guilty of abusing, torturing girl in their care in 2018

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County couple was convicted last week of abusing and torturing a teen-age girl in their care in April 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Kenneth Greenly III, 36, and Jodie Hudson-Greenly, 43, both of Marietta, were found guilty of felony counts of endangering a child and criminal conspiracy and misdemeanor counts of assault by a Lancaster County jury after the victim testified for two hours.

The 11-year-old victim testified that she was deprived of food and bathroom visits and forced to perform hours of “wall sits” by the couple, who “bragged” about what they did to the girl, according to testimony.

The girl was also beaten with a belt by both Greenly and Hudson-Greenly and suffered bruising to her back, legs, and arms.

The abuse happened on the weekend of April 20-22, 2018, according to testimony.

The girl testified that she was forced to perform “wall sits” for more than four hours each day, and was not allowed to sleep, eat, shower, or go to the bathroom. The girl was instead forced to go to the bathroom through her clothes, and the urine was then poured over her head, according to testimony.

The victim also testified that she was beaten with a belt “too much” to count how often, the DA’s Office said.

The incidents occurred at the couple’s home on Red Cedar Lane, and at a firehouse where both Greenlys formerly served as volunteers, according to testimony.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart told the jury that the abuse “went beyond discipline.”

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller, who presided over the trial, will order sentence after a background investigation is completed in a couple months, according to the DA.