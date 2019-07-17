Lancaster County Office of Aging announces Heat Emergency Plan for this weekend’s heat wave
LANCASTER COUNTY — The Lancaster County Office of Aging Wednesday announced that a Heat Emergency Plan will go into effect on Friday.
The plan is an effort to minimize the dangers of the excessive heat wave forecast for the weekend, the office said in a press release.
The plan:
1. Expansion of Senior Community Center hours-Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19
- Columbia Sr. Center, Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut Street, Columbia.
Open: 7:30 AM- 3:00 PM
Phone: 717-684-4850
- Elizabethtown Sr. Center, 70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown.
Open: 8:30 AM-7:00 PM
Phone: 717-367-7984
- Lancaster Rec Senior Center, 525 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster.
Open: 8:30 AM- 5:00 PM
Phone: 717-399-7671
- SACA Sr. Center, 545 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster.
Open: 8:00 AM- 4:30 PM
Phone: 717-295-7989
- Next Gen Sr. Center, 184 South Lime Street, Quarryville.
Open: 8:00 AM- 3:00 PM
Phone: 717-786-4770
- Lancaster Neighborhood Sr. Center, 33 East Farnum Street, Lancaster.
Open: 7:30 AM-3:30 PM
Phone: 717-299-3943
- Lititz Sr. Center, Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 East Market Street, Lititz.
Open: 8:30 AM- 2:00 PM (Thursday only, not open Friday)
Phone: 717-626-2800
- Millersville Sr. Center, 222 North George Street, Millersville.
Open: 8:00 AM- 2:30 PM (Friday only, not open Thursday)
Phone: 717-871-9600
- Senior Center hours- Saturday, July 20
Lancaster Rec Senior Center, 525 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster.
Open: 11:00 AM-3:00 PM
Phone: 717-399-7671
2. Safety Checks by Agency Care Managers
Agency care managers will be contacting “at risk” consumers to ensure their safety during this heat emergency.
3. Increased staffing
After hours staffing will be increased to address heat related emergencies.
Heat related concerns regarding an older adult in Lancaster County should be reported to the Lancaster Office of Aging for follow up. Contact Office of Aging 24 hours/day at: 717-299-7979. For emergencies call 911.
The Board of Commissioners, Office of Aging Director Lon Wible, and our Emergency Operations staff will be staying in contact to address any other critical needs.