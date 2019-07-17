× Man charged with failing to comply with registration requirements under Megan’s Law

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police charged a 53-year-old man in June for failing to comply with registration requirements under Megan’s Law.

Donald Beam, of East Pennsboro Township, was pulled over around 8:35 a.m. on June 28 for driving with a suspended license. Police say Beam provided the officer with his address on 2nd Street, stating that he had been living there for several months.

According to police, Beam is currently registered in the first block of Pine Ridge Circle.

He was taken into custody and charged with failure to comply with registration requirements, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and driving while operating privilege is suspended.