Middletown man charged after 5-year-old in his care wanders off, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 35-year-old Middletown man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and drug offenses after police say a five-year-old girl wandered off while in his care earlier this month.

Anthony Mero, of the 300 block of North Union Street, is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana in connection to the incident, which occurred on July 5, according to Middletown Borough Police.

Police say the girl was found wandering near Union and Main streets by an employee of a 7-Eleven store, who brought the girl into the store for safety and contacted police.

The girl led officers to her residence, where police discovered Mero was supposed to be watching her, according to police. He appeared to be under the influence and was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police say.

Mero was charged on July 16.