'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland and 'Bachelorette' contestant Wells Adams are engaged

It’s a match made in hit TV show heaven: “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, a former contestant on “The Bachelorette” are engaged.

Adams, 35, posted a video of the proposal on his Instagram page Tuesday. And he seems to have it planned to a T.

Beach proposal? Check. Drone video and photography of the moment? Check. A big, beautiful ring? Check. A look of surprise and sheer happiness from his betrothed leading to a passionate kiss? Check, check and check.

“I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever,” Adams captioned the post, which was set to music by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors.

Hyland, 28, posted a picture of the moment her beau got down on one knee writing, “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff.”

Hyland said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last year that the two have a modern romance that began on social media. Wells “slid into my DMs,” she told Kimmel, and the two bonded over their love of tacos.

The couple made their social media debut in October of 2017.