National Weather Service: Tornado warning for southeastern Lancaster County has expired

Update: The tornado warning has expired.

Previous: A tornado warning has been issued for southeastern Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued the following:

Tree damage will occur. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles is likely. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lancaster County, including the following locations: Little Britain, Kirkwood and Peach Bottom.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.