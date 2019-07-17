× Police searching for suspect accused of stealing shrimp, escaping after asking to use bathroom

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stole shrimp from a store and escaped after asking to use the bathroom.

On July 15 around 6:15 p.m., police responded to the Weis Markets store in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue in West Manchester Township for a reported retail theft in progress.

A Loss Prevention Officer told 911 that he was standing beside a vehicle, and that the suspect was in the driver’s seat with shrimp that was stolen from the store.

Upon arrival, police met with the Loss Prevention Officer and a store associate who said that the suspect had requested to use the bathroom, and that she was inside.

After a few minutes, it was found that the bathroom door was cracked, and the suspect was found to no longer be inside.

When the trio quickly exited the store, they saw a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle quickly turn right onto Roosevelt Avenue.

Now, police are attempting to identify the woman in the above photo.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is encouraged to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at (717) 792-9514.